Teen Mom's Jade Cline Opens Up About Painful Relationship With Her Parents

When it comes to Jade Cline's relationship with her family, things are very complicated.

Soon after MTV confirmed that the proud mom would be joining the new season of Teen Mom 2, the former Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant star sat down for an open and honest interview with Kailyn Lowry.

During the chat heard on the Coffee Convos podcast, Jade gave fans a glimpse into the rocky relationship with her parents today.

"Both of my parents were just incarcerated this last week," she shared with Kailyn and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley. "They've been strung out for so long. They're like binge addicts."

According to Jade, she finds her mom and step-dad to be unpredictable. In fact, she shared the story of her step-dad showing up at her house unannounced and knocking on her door at 1 a.m.