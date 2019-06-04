Kylie Jenner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into a Day in Her Glamorous Life

Try to keep up with Kylie Jenner.

As fans well know, the 21-year-old is a makeup mogul, a mom and one of the most famous figures in the world. But, what does that life look like hour by hour? She has broken it down for you.

In a newly released vlog from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, she takes viewers inside her day, from 5:50 a.m. to just before midnight. On this particular day, Jenner is throwing her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, a surprise party, but there's much to be done before there's time for celebration and, thanks to 1-year-old Stormi Webster, Jenner has quite the early start time to a seriously glamorous day.

There are some things in Jenner's regimen we can all relate to—notably a morning shower and texts from mom and the family (in case you were wondering, Kim Kardashianis in Kylie's phone as "Kim K").