Christina Aguilera Says the Story Demi Lovato Shared With Her Keeps Her Going On Her ''Worst Days''

It just "keeps gettin' better" for Christina Aguilera.

The 38-year-old superstar recently kicked off her highly-anticipated Las Vegas show, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience. Among one of the first guests to attend on opening night, none other than Demi Lovato. Over the weekend, the two snapped selfies at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. And while the moment was "incredible," as Xtina put it, she also revealed the "amazing" story the 26-year-old singer shared with her.

"Knowing that she grew up on my music and was a big fan... she told me a story where she came to one of my concerts and she turned around in the audience and pretended it was her concert," Christina told E! News of Demi's experience at her Back to Basics tour. "It's an amazing story and I love hearing things like that."

She continued, "Having those moments, sharing stories like that and hearing them is truly what keeps me going on my worst days."