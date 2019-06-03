Dr. Paul Nassif Is Engaged! See All the Photos From His Romantic Proposal

There's nothing Botched about this marriage proposal.

Over the weekend, Dr. Paul Nassif proposed to his girlfriend Brittany Pattakos and, of course, she said yes. The proposal—which took place on Saturday, June 1—occurred on a Duffy boat that cruised about a marina.

The E! personality shared a snippet of the romantic moment with fans as he uploaded footage of the proposal to Instagram. "This weekend I found out I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate. 6.1.19," the plastic surgeon wrote alongside the video below. "#SheSaidYes"

In addition to the scenic boat ride, Dr. Nassif strategically placed a "Brittany, will you marry me?" sign on an overpass. And, as to not let the sign speak for itself, Nassif made sure to also get down on one knee.