Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer Ends Winning Streak

All good things come to an end, which was the case for James Holzhauer on Jeopardy! tonight.

After 32 wins and $2,462,216 in prize money, the professional sports gambler lost on Monday to Emma Boettcher, just $60,000 short of Ken Jennings' record.

"Emma dominated her warmup games that day, and I knew she would make an extremely tough challenger," Holzhauer said in a statement. "I was still incredibly impressed by her courage on that 'True Daily Double.' I'm proud that it took a top-level player at her absolute best to eliminated me."

Holzhauer held on for so long due to his strategy of betting big on the higher valued clues, and he will return to Jeopardy! in season 36 for the Tournament of Champions.