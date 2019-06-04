EXCLUSIVE!

Cupid Who? Watch Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Plot to Reunite Liv's Divorced Parents

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are ready to get "clucked up" on a family vacation.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Olivia pitches "a family Whistler trip" to Nat and sister Sophia Pierson. Thankfully, it doesn't take much convincing as both Nat and Sophia are in favor of the getaway.

"That's a great idea," Sophia notes. "We have to, especially when you guys are home. We have to do that."

According to Liv, the Halcro-Pierson clan hasn't had a big family vacation in around 20 years. "That was all when we were all really young," Nat adds in support. "But, like every single one of us together? It's been forever."

However, it appears that Nat and Liv have an ulterior motive as they're also hoping to fuel a reunion between exes Julia Pierson and Brian Pierson.

Watch

Nat Clashes With Sis & Liv Wants Parents Reunion: Relatively Nat & Liv Recap (S1, Ep1)

After seeing sparks fly between the two at Rhonda Halcro and Jim Halcro's anniversary party, the best friend cousins are ready to pull a Parent Trap.

But, more importantly, Liv hopes to drive up in a party bus with her favorite family members. "I think we're at a spot where we can, you know, get a really luxe place," Liv relays in a confessional. "And it's the perfect time to do it."

Yet, Nat's attention is elsewhere during talk of the trip as she's too busy reconnecting with former flame Aygemang. Although Nat claims "it's not that serious," she seems pretty smitten while discussing her romantic situation.

"We dated and then he wanted to be more serious and I didn't want to. We broke up," Nat spills to her cousins. "Now it's been 6 months. He called, I was pleasantly surprised with how I felt when he called."

Will there be two romantic reunions in Whistler? For that answer, be sure to catch Sunday's episode of Relatively Nat & Liv.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Couples , Family , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

Khloe's in Trouble! See Kim Kardashian's Priceless Reaction After North West's Hamster Dies

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas' Purity Ring Changed the Way He Looks at Sex

Ashton Kutcher, Punk'd

MTV Is Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out, But There's a Catch

Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Reveals the Real Reason He Won't Let Tiffany Haddish Repay His $300 Loan

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach, Shirtless

Elsa Pataky Just Wants Husband Chris Hemsworth to Put On a Shirt—Yes, Really

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie

Relive Angelina Jolie's Most Iconic Roles: Tomb Raider, Maleficent & More on Her 44th Birthday

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into a Day in Her Glamorous Life

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.