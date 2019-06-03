Why Sara Gilbert Is Leaving The Talk and Sticking With The Conners

It's been just over two years since ABC first announced it was bringing back Roseanne, and about a year since ABC fired Roseanne and turned the revived series into The Conners.

It's also been about two months since Sara Gilbert announced she was leaving The Talk, which she helped create, and she's starting her own production company, so the actress and producer has had a busy and tumultuous couple of years.

Gilbert was a guest on Variety's My Favorite Episode podcast and explained her decision to leave The Talk after nine years, and basically, it just came down to the fact that something on her schedule had to go.

"That was a very difficult decision a lot of years in the making," she said of leaving. "I think knowing that I was going back into the Conners, launching Sarah and Tom the production company...having three kids, there was no way for me to do the production company, the Conners, the talk show, [the show Atypical], it was too much. Something had to give. And I'd been lucky enough to do the talk show for nine years, so that felt like the right move, like OK, I've done that, and I've fully explored it, and now it's time to do other creative ventures."