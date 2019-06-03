CFDA Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 3:54 PM

Barbara Palvin, 2019 CFDA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It's a fashionable night out for the biggest stars in New York City!

In case you didn't already guess, it's time for the 2019 CFDA Awards where a number of prominent designers and celebs will step out for a fabulous evening event.

Held at the Brooklyn Museum, the awards will be handed out by comedians Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams.

As for who could end up winning big, we have a few ideas!

Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award while costume designer Bob Mackie will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with Cher, Diana Ross, Bette Midler and countless other celebrities.

CFDA Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

As for Barbie, she will be honored with the Board of Directors Tribute Award. "Barbie has had such wide influence on American fashion and culture," Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said in a statement. "Her story personally resonates with so many CFDA members that the Board of Directors decided to honor her with the special tribute."

Before the fun begins, however, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion on the red carpet.

From the bright and colorful to the dark and classic, there are so many looks to marvel over in our gallery above.

