Ellie Kemper Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The "Unbreakable" Ellie Kemper is embarking on motherhood once again!

The actress, who famously starred in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is expecting her second child with husband Michael Koman, her rep confirms to E! News. She and Michael are already parents to their 2-year-old son James Miller Koman.

Speculation that The Office alum could be pregnant first sparked last week when her personal stylist, Jessica Paster, described Ellie as a "beautiful mommy to be" on Instagram.

Paster had styled Ellie in a red snakeskin dress by The Kooples for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event. "You ace it every time, Jess!!!" the 39-year-old star commented on the post.

Ellie gave birth to her first bundle of joy in Aug. 2016. During an appearance on The Late Show, she revealed how motherhood has impacted her day-to-day by saying, "Ever since becoming a mother, I thought that I would become more mature with this greater responsibility. But I go to bed at 7:30, and usually I've eaten dinner by 5."