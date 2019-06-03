Apple Is Breaking Up With iTunes and the Internet Has Mixed Feelings

Let's all take a moment of silence for iTunes.

We are gathered here today because Apple announced iTunes is being replaced by Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. Go ahead and grab the tissues, millennials!

On Monday, the company shared the news during its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. After 18 years of enjoying iTunes, it's safe to say it's an end of an era and the start of a new one.

During the conference, the tech giant announced the exciting things that are in store.

Apple revealed they're replacing iTunes with three dedicated apps for media: a desktop app for podcasts, an Apple TV app for movies and shows (plus, an upcoming video subscription service) and a music app, where you can listen to your fave songs on Apple Music or local music libraries.

Moreover, the updated application suite is part of a new operating system, nicknamed Catalina.