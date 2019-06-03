Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Marries Meaghan Oppenheimer in Star-Studded Ceremony

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 1:15 PM

Tom Ellis, Meaghan Oppenheimer

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Na, nana, na, na...Lucifer star Tom Ellis is a married man again.

The 40-year-old British actor married screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, 33, on Sunday. The two have been together since 2015. The actor confirmed the ceremony on social media, revealing him and Meaghan arrived to the ceremony on a row boat. 

"My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious." 

Meaghan, who wore a white lace gown by Naeem Khan, shared a snapshot of the couple's first dance and captioned it "married!!!!!!"

Several Lucifer stars were among the guests: Lauren German (Lucifer's partner and love interest Chloe), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze) and husband Chris Payne GilbertD.B. Woodside (Lucifer's brother and fellow angel, Amenadiel), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza)—who was joined by his wife LeslieRachael Harris (therapist Linda) and husband Christian Hebel.

"I adore these people so much @laurengerman @lesleyannbrandt @rachaeleharris @christianhebel @paolomascitti @sleeplesscosta," Garcia wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with other guests.

Aimee Garcia, Tom Ellis Wedding, Lucifer, Instagram

Instagram / Aimee Garcia

"Congrats @officialtomellis @moppyoppenheimer," she said.

Also in attendance: Lucifer co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich and personal trainer Paolo Mascitti, who works with the actors.

Ellis recently posted pics of him with two of his children in a backyard on Instagram.

"Hanging out with my girls...in my happy place #weddingweek #blessed," he wrote.

This marks the second marriage for Ellis. He and EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 48, divorced in 2014 after eight years of marriage. They share two daughters, and he also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Kevin Alejandro, Tom Ellis Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Kevin Alejandro

Last month, Ellis and Oppenheimer tweeted that in lieu of wedding gifts, they are asking people who wish to make charitable donations to donate to Planned Parenthood. The request comes amid recent new restrictions on abortion imposed by Republican-controlled governments in states like Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana and Missouri.

