Watching John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Negotiate for Candy Is the Sweetest Treat

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 12:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

It's hard to say no to this precious face.

Chrissy Teigen recently admitted her daughter Luna can be quite the "spitfire." But according to mom's latest Instagram posts, her three-year-old baby girl has already become an impressive negotiator too.

"I now call to order the meeting of the candy," Chrissy proclaimed in an adorable video posted this morning. "First off Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy?"

"I want the candy because I want it and I like it," Luna shared.

Okay, okay. But mama needs a real good reason for giving away even more sugar. "Are you going to be good?" Chrissy asked. "Are you going to not scream during your sleep?"

Watch

Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Own Courtroom Reality TV Show

When Luna promised she would obey mom's wishes, it was onto the next step. How many pieces is she going to get?

We'd tell you what goes down, but maybe it's best to be blown away and watch the clip for yourself.

"I'm amazed," John Legend wrote in the comments section after witnessing the encounter. Ummm, mothers and fathers across the country are too—and maybe taking notes.

The sweet social media moment is more proof that Chrissy's next project is the perfect fit. Back in May, it was announced that the model will preside over a courtroom show appropriately titled Chrissy's Court on Quibi—a shortform video platform.

"When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated," Chrissy said in a statement at the time of the announcement. "I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here's one jury duty you won't want to miss."

Ultimately, Chrissy's favorite title is mom. With two kids running around the house, the supermodel says life is pretty darn sweet.

"Three is just such a dream," Chrissy told E! News at the 2019 City Harvest Gala in New York. "It's so funny. They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire."

She added, "I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth. We're like, 'Where did you get that?' It's so much fun. It's a surprise every day."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Instagram , Celeb Kids , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tom Ellis, Meaghan Oppenheimer

Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Marries Meaghan Oppenheimer in Star-Studded Ceremony

Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Hear Beyoncé Voice Nala for the First Time in New The Lion King Teaser

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Felt "Unsettled" by Fan Groping Incident in Barcelona

Prince Harry, Donald Trump

Prince Harry and Donald Trump Attend Palace Exhibit After President's Meghan Markle Remark

Lady Gaga Breaks Silence on Spilt From Ex-Fiance Christian Carino

Why Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Was Hospitalized

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala

Diplo Didn't Know Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas Wedding Was Serious

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.