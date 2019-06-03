Ciara Fulfills College "Dream" by Completing Harvard Business Course

Mon., Jun. 3, 2019

Congratulations, Ciara!

The 33-year-old singer was one of a handful of celebrities to complete the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University this weekend.

"My college dream has come true and I'll cherish this moment forever!" the "Thinkin Bout You" star wrote on Instagram alongside a few shots of her rocking her school attire. "What a surreal feeling walking to class [every day], interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring @Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing! @HarvardHBS #HBS #BEMS."

She also shared a sweet video of her posing alongside her professor Anita Elberse on campus. 

"I'm officially a @Harvard Alumna and this is my mood!" she captioned the footage. "Never stop believing! Me and my Professor @AnitaElberse @harvardhbs #BEMS#HBS #LevelUp."

Ciara revealed she had been accepted into the prestigious program back in May. 

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER."

Of course, her hubby Russell Wilson couldn't help but share in her excitement.

"Leveling All the way Up! I see you Momma!" the football player wrote in the comments section. "I can't wait to see our daughter follow in your footsteps!" 

Ciara's Going to Harvard & Even More Ivy League Celebs

The Grammy winner's class consisted of several other stars, including Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen, former soccer pros Tim Cahill and Oliver Kahn and basketball players Luc Mbah A Moute, Julius Randle and Kevin Love.

According to the university's website, the three-day course uses faculty presentations, group discussions and case studies to "examine best practices and winning strategies in the worlds of film, television, publishing, music, and sports." The key topics include launching and managing creative products and portfolios, managing and marketing talent and responding to advances in digital technology.

 

Cheers to the graduating class of 2020!

