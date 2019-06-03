Ciara Fulfills College "Dream" by Completing Harvard Business Course

Congratulations, Ciara!

The 33-year-old singer was one of a handful of celebrities to complete the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University this weekend.

"My college dream has come true and I'll cherish this moment forever!" the "Thinkin Bout You" star wrote on Instagram alongside a few shots of her rocking her school attire. "What a surreal feeling walking to class [every day], interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring @Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing! @HarvardHBS #HBS #BEMS."

She also shared a sweet video of her posing alongside her professor Anita Elberse on campus.

"I'm officially a @Harvard Alumna and this is my mood!" she captioned the footage. "Never stop believing! Me and my Professor @AnitaElberse @harvardhbs #BEMS#HBS #LevelUp."

Ciara revealed she had been accepted into the prestigious program back in May.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER."

Of course, her hubby Russell Wilson couldn't help but share in her excitement.

"Leveling All the way Up! I see you Momma!" the football player wrote in the comments section. "I can't wait to see our daughter follow in your footsteps!"