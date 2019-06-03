Jersey Shore's Snooki Claps Back At Criticism Over Postpartum Fitness Goals

Snooki's GTL routine is none of your business. OK?

Though the Jersey Shore star welcomed her third baby Angelo James LaValle just last week, she's already looking forward to the day she can get back to the gym and regain her strength.

"4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions!" she wrote on Instagram today. "Still healing but can't wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets."

But soon after she posted the mirror selfie, which displayed her postpartum body, the Internet trolls began lashing out at her.

"Is this really necessary????" chimed in one of her 12 million followers. "God forbid you don't look skinny days after birth...there's women out here struggling months after to lose weight but you just HAVE to show everyone how thin you look already! This is like the fourth pic of your body you posted.. we get it!"