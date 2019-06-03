Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Split From Ex-Fiancé Christian Carino

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 9:27 AM
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
When it comes to matters of the heart, times have changed for Lady Gaga.
While performing her "Jazz & Piano" show as part of her residency in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Mother Monster briefly addressed her split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino when a song reminded her of when she was engaged.
"Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it'll be different this time," the Oscar winner told the audience before singing "Someone to Watch Over Me," an audience member confirmed to E! News. Meanwhile, according to Carino's Instagram, he was in Utah with Johnny Depp over the weekend.
Speculation of the couple's split emerged early this year with the performer's rep confirming in mid-February that they had indeed ended their engagement, two years after their romance initially made headlines.
Ever the musical pro, the star serenaded her audience as planned on Sunday night in her seventh remaining "Jazz & Piano" residency show. But, once it concluded, the evening was not over for Lady Gaga.
The star headed to the NoMad Las Vegas, where her band leader Brian Newman hosts a late-night lounge aftershow, "After Dark." According to a source, the triple threat surprised just over 100 guests with an intimate performance right before midnight. Gaga's unexpected set included "Fly Me to the Moon," "Call Me Irresponsible" and "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood."
In footage taken by "Flip the Strip" podcast host and Billboard writer Melinda Sheckells, the star filled the space with her signature sound as she belted out the classic ballads while backed by a horn section.
Once again, the star proved she can dazzle any room.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?