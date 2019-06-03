Lili Reinhart Warns Fans to "Trust Your Gut" After Scary Uber Incident

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 9:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

Michael Buckner for Variety

Lili Reinhart is sending a message to her fans after a frightening experience over the weekend.

After landing at an airport, the 22-year-old Riverdale star was "ushered to a car" by someone who was posing as a professional service driver. The actress then realized that the car showed no signs of being a professional service, so she decided not to get in. This scary incident prompted Reinhart to take to Twitter to send a warning message to her followers about their safety.

"PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver," Reinhart tweeted Sunday evening. "I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car."

Watch

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Pack on PDA at Movie Premiere

The CW star continued, "Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there."

Reinhart went on to add, "Seriously... please be careful out there. You don't have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you."

Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram

It appears that Reinhart was heading to work on a new project. The actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday to post a text conversation between her and a director.

When asked if the "eagle" has landed, Reinhart replied, "She has landed."

"My next project is underway," Reinhart captioned the post, adding the hashtag #textsfromdirectors.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lili Reinhart , Riverdale , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ciara

Ciara Fulfills College "Dream" by Completing Harvard Business Course

Melania Trump, Princess Diana

Melania Trump Channels Princess Diana When Meeting With the Royal Family

Snooki, Selfie, Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore's Snooki Claps Back At Criticism Over Postpartum Fitness Goals

Jeopardy, James Holzhauer

Does a Jeopardy! Leak Reveal James Holzhauer's Record-Breaking Fate?

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Split From Ex-Fiancé Christian Carino

Jay Z

Jay-Z Is Officially a Billionaire: Inside His Empire

Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi

How Charlotte Casiraghi Channeled Grandmother Grace Kelly at Her Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.