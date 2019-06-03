Miley Cyrus' Hotline Is Now Open for Business

You can call Miley Cyrus any time.

In honor of her first of three new extended plays, She Is Coming, the songstress is encouraging her fans to pick up the phone. "Call me. I dare you," the 26-year-old star wrote to social media followers on Sunday. "1-833-SHE-ISMC."

So, what does Miley have up her sleeve? While you don't actually get to chat with the music star, if you're 18 or older and dial (833) 743-4762, you'll hear one of a variety of taped cat-themed messages, other racy musings and even a few nods to her fellow famous pal, Ariana Grande.