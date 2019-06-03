Queen Elizabeth II Gives Donald Trump the Royal Treatment During U.K. State Visit

Donald Trump traveled across the pond on Monday for his state visit to the U.K and meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to London Stansted Airport via Air Force One and were greeted by U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The commander in chief stepped off the plane wearing a dark suit and bright blue tie while his spouse donned a navy blazer and skirt, which she paired with a red and white blouse.

The couple then boarded their helicopter, Marine One, and made their way to Winfield House, which is the U.S. ambassador's residence in the capital. After Melania changed into a white Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching Herve Pierre hat, the two hopped back in Marine One and flew to Buckingham Palace.

Once they arrived in the palace garden, they were greeted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Prince of Wales wore a pinstriped suit for the occasion while the duchess wore a white dress and matching hat.

The royals then escorted the president and his wife to the palace's west terrace to meet Her Majesty.