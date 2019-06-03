Hannah Baker, Is That You? See 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford In Her New Cursed Role

Twitter
Hannah Baker who? Katherine Langford is shedding her 13 Reasons Why persona with…a sword and some magic.
Netflix released the first image of Langford in Cursed, the streaming giant's new fantasy drama based on upcoming book of the same name. The series is a re-imagining of the classic Arthurian legend, this time told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenager girl with the mysterious gift who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. Langford plays the main character.
In the series, Nimue has just lost her mother and finds a partner in Arthur, a young mercenary. Together they quest to find Merlin to deliver the ancient sword. As they journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins and the complicit King Uther. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler co-created the series and will serve as executive producers. Wheeler will write the companion book and Miller will illustrated, due out in fall 2019.
13 Reasons Why was Langford's breakout role. Since, she appeared in Love, Simon, The Misguided and had a role that was cut from Avengers: Endgame. Langford played Hannah Baker, the young woman who committed suicide and left her reasons why via audio tapes, in the first two seasons of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. The show is returning for a third season, without Langford's character. The actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the series, said goodbye in an Instagram post.
"For me, we told Hannah's story so fully in season one. And in a way, doing that scene in episode 13, I've so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it's the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her. The challenge was when you tell a character's story so fully, and then you have to come back as a version of her that's filtered through other people's eyes; that required a lot of trust," Langford told EW.
Cursed will debut in 2020.