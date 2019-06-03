Jessie J Plays Coy Over Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Jessie J isn't one to kiss and tell.

The 31-year-old singer played it coy when asked about her relationship with Channing Tatum on Monday's episode of Lorraine.

The "Flashlight" artist originally tried to dodge the question by saying she had "no comment." But after correspondent Dan Wootton asked her if she was "in love" and "happy," she revealed she's "just very content" with her life.

"It's great to see you so happy," he said.

"Thanks," she added. "Everyone deserves happiness, right?"

The couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2018. The Magic Mike star then seemingly confirmed their relationship by gushing over his leading lady in an Instagram post about a month later.

While the two have remained fairly tight-lipped about their romance, their actions arguably speak louder than words. The celebrities have supported each other's careers. Jessie J cheered on her main man at Magic Mike Live's opening night in London and Channing attended a few of his leading lady's concerts. They've also been spotted packing on the PDA on more than one occasion.

"They have both fallen hard for each other," a source told E! News in March. "They are just enjoying this time and want to be together as much as they can."