Wells Adams and Dean Unglert Reveal Their Favorite Bachelorette Suitors This Season

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 8:24 PM
Bachelor Nation alums Wells Adams and Dean Unglert are voicing their opinions about Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.
We're well underway into Hannah's season where one guy (Cam) got sent home for supposedly wanting a "pity rose" while front-runner Luke P. has already professed his love to Hannah. And we're only three weeks in!
E! News caught up with Wells and Dean at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers and they told us some of their favorite suitors and least favorite moments that have happened so far.
Dean said he's watched "every episode" of the newest season and shared, "I've been a Pilot Pete fan since the beginning."
Join the club, Dean!
In last week's episode, Peter the Pilot said he was "falling very hard" for Ms. Alabama Hannah and it might seem like the feeling is mutual. Peter the Pilot, after all, has become Twitter's newest boyfriend ever since he arrived at Bachelor Mansion looking fresh in his pilot garb.
Wells has a different descriptor for Peter the Pilot: "Is he the one who looks like a young Nick Viall?"
The answer is yes, and even Nick agrees.
Phillip Faraone/WireImage
While the pilot holds a soft spot in Wells' heart, he has another favorite.
"I like Tennessee Jed," he said.
He then joked, "There's always a Nashville musician."
Before moving to Los Angeles to live with his girlfriend Sarah Hyland, Wells himself was a DJ in Nashville.
Dean agreed that Tennessee Jed "seems like a nice guy" and added, "Tyler C. is obviously just a good looking dude." Not to mention a great dancer, which he showed off in his intro video the first week.
Lucky for Jed, he gets to play some basketball with Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier in Monday's episode.
While Wells and Dean are all about rooting for the best men this season, there's also something special about the cringe-worthy moments. The 35-year-old said, "I really like watching dumpster fires burn, so I really enjoyed the Luke P. thing, I really enjoyed the Cam thing. It's great."
The "Luke P. thing" likely refers to the moment when Hannah shut Luke down when he tried to "flaunt" their relationship in front of the other guys.
She explained, "It's annoying when Luke P., like, tries to flaunt our connection in front of the guys. There have just been some, like, little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It's like this fine line that I really think is attractive to, like, it's the most unattractive thing I've seen in my life."
Luke tried stealing her away multiple times throughout their group date and then told her that he felt "these guys just don't have what it takes to be your future husband."
He then asked, "Can I cut you off for a second" but Hannah wasn't having it. Luke later addressed his actions in a long Instagram post.
ABC
"First I want you to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF [Hannah] and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed," he wrote.
"I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I'm the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has given me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, and for that I am grateful."
Check out the list below to see which of Hannah's men are winning the season thus far and which ones, well, haven't fared as well.
ABC
Jed is just rather dreamy so far, staying above the drama and gamely doing whatever he's gotta do to get into Hannah's heart, even if that involves throwing a chicken nugget off a roof. We just want Jed to be a good dude but we've been burned before.
ABC
Peter the Pilot is just adorable and smiley and also let us never forget that he is a pilot with lots of plane puns to give, and we are into it.
ABC
Connor didn't seem to be the sharpest tool in the shed but watching him get soup for Hannah from the deli section at the grocery store and seeing the way he cared for her while she was sick and how he left those notes behind for her like a romantic Easter egg hunt moved him up quite a few spots on our list because it was just cute, ya know?
Article continues below
ABC
Every week, we like Mike more and more, and we're excited to hopefully see Mike blossom without Cam to worry about. (We'd also like to see Mike without Luke to worry about but for now...that's not happening.)
ABC
Tyler is ridiculous in our favorite kind of way, like how all he knew about pregnancy was that the belly gets bigger and the woman gets hungrier but he was willing to learn, and how he tried to model during the pregnancy simulator, and then how he cause Hannah to fall right over during the tailgate party. He's just a pleasant goof.
ABC
John Paul Jones continues to impress with the fact that somehow John Paul Jones is not only his name, but his personality. Freaking out before the pregnancy simulator is even hooked up is so John Paul Jones.
Article continues below
ABC
We couldn't have told you a single non-hotdog thing Grant had done until Demi caught him rejecting the flirtatious makeup artist (who she hired) with "I'm going to call Hannah." So that's one good thing unemployed Grant has done.
ABC
Garrett is trying his hardest to be a significant person in this house but he is struggling. Perhaps now that Cam is gone, he'll have more of a chance? Perhaps??
ABC
Dustin did nothing in week three after a solid showing in week two, so Dustin's got some work to do.
Article continues below
ABC
Luke S. declared that it would be "disappointing" if Luke P. got the rose. We find it "disappointing" that we can't point to a single other thing Luke S. has done or said.
ABC
Devin! Are you sure you're still on this show?
ABC
Listen Matteo, we have been waiting patiently for you to drop the fact that you've fathered 114 children via sperm donation, and if there was ever an opportunity, it was the date about childbirth. We're beginning to worry that Matteo's lack of screentime is a sign that he's soon to go, and he's running out of time!
Article continues below
ABC
During the premiere, Dylan made a brave but ultimately solid choice to wear a white suit jacket instead of black, making him stand out at every opportunity during the premiere.
Since the premiere, Dylan has faded into the background, and that is sad.
ABC
Kevin seems like a nice dude but every time he was on screen, we thought he was someone else until they finally gave him a chyron, and that's why he's here towards the bottom.
ABC
Luke P. is a nightmare and he must go. Any man who hears that a woman is sick and asks "what was she wearing?" should be kicked out immediately. Hannah literally said he had to slow his roll! Slow your roll, sir!
Never Forget: Luke's intro video featured a reenactment of the time he found God in his shower after he was dating too many girls because he's apparently too attractive. He also got the first impression rose, probably because he's so hot, we guess.
Article continues below
ABC
Jonathan is really going to have to step it up if he wants us to remember anything about him!
ABC
We still don't remember Joey, so either he got very little screen time or we've confused him with one of the other guys who looks exactly like him.
ABC
Why Cam got a rose in episode two after all his barging in is beyond us, and why Cam wasn't immediately sent home after losing it on Mike is equally beyond us, but Hannah came to her senses in episode three.
Our new catchphrase? NBC. Never. Be. Cam.
That said, there's no way that guy doesn't show up in Paradise.
Article continues below
ABC
Tyler G. got the first one-on-one date of the season, which involved a helicopter ride and four-wheelers in the mud. He and Hannah seemed to have a fine time but Tyler G. made no impression on us whatsoever, and then Hannah announced that he had to leave. So bye Tyler G!
ABC
Au revoir, Connor J.
ABC
Could not tell you a single thing Matthew did or said.
Article continues below
ABC
Goodbye Daron. We hardly knew ye. In fact, we didn't know ye at all.
ABC
Hannah really likes his name and the paper airplane was a really cute choice. If only he weren't immediately shown up by Peter in his actual pilot's uniform, maybe he would have gotten a rose!
ABC
Ryan rolled up on roller skates and then rolled right out of there into the night. :(
Article continues below
ABC
Matt Donald didn't get a rose. We feel sad for Matt Donald?? Seems like Matt Donald might have a future in Paradise...
ABC
Goodbye, Thomas. We hardly knew ye.
ABC
Maybe if Brian had calmed down on the caffeine he would have been able to stick around.
Article continues below
ABC
Poor Hunter failed to make an impression on Hannah or us.
ABC
JOE SELLS BOXES. JOE LOVES BOXES. JOE CAN MAKE ANY TYPE OR SIZE OF BOX. JOE JUMPS OUT OF BOXES. And yet Hannah made the better "package" joke before he could even unbox himself, and so she sent him home.
ABC
Scott was the guy who once ran around a mall food court like a "flying chicken" according to his bio, and he got out of the limo
He then straight up ruined that cocktail party with his girlfriend from Monday. He could have just left it alone, but then he compared his having a girlfriend on Monday to Hannah having just dated Colton on a TV show. It was a bad move, and Scott is currently losing the most. Good going, Scott.
Article continues below
If one thing is certain this season it's that Hannah will speak her mind and there's absolutely no stopping her. She tells the camera at one point, "Stop f—king with my mind."
You'll also be able to catch up with everything you missed at Wango Tango during a special that airs June 7 on Freeform.
Natalie Halcro Stages the Silliest Heist in History for Her Parents' Anniversary During Relatively Nat & Liv's Premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?