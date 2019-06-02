Wells Adams and Dean Unglert Reveal Their Favorite Bachelorette Suitors This Season

Bachelor Nation alums Wells Adams and Dean Unglert are voicing their opinions about Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

We're well underway into Hannah's season where one guy (Cam) got sent home for supposedly wanting a "pity rose" while front-runner Luke P. has already professed his love to Hannah. And we're only three weeks in!

E! News caught up with Wells and Dean at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers and they told us some of their favorite suitors and least favorite moments that have happened so far.

Dean said he's watched "every episode" of the newest season and shared, "I've been a Pilot Pete fan since the beginning."

Join the club, Dean!

In last week's episode, Peter the Pilot said he was "falling very hard" for Ms. Alabama Hannah and it might seem like the feeling is mutual. Peter the Pilot, after all, has become Twitter's newest boyfriend ever since he arrived at Bachelor Mansion looking fresh in his pilot garb.