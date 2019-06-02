Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

It's another Bachelor Nation success story: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are engaged!

The two announced their engagement on Sunday on Instagram. He proposed to her on May 31.

Both Gates and Gottschalk posted about the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos from the proposal.

"I'm keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...Always," Gates wrote.

Some of these beautiful photos included Gottschalk down on one knee popping the question as well as Gates showing off her stunning new ring.

Gates, 27, and Gottschalk, 29, met and began a romance on season four of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2017.

Bachelor Nation was ecstatic for the happy couple and their big news. Blake Hortsmann wrote, "Omg yasssss! Congrats!"

Jason Tartick added, "This post just actually gave me goosebumps, congrats guys! So happy for you!"

Krystal Nielson, who has her own Bachelor in Paradise love story, commented, "Omg!!!!! So HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!!!!!"