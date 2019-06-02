Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

It's another Bachelor Nation success story: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are engaged!

The two announced their engagement on Sunday on Instagram. He proposed to her on May 31.

Both Gates and Gottschalk posted about the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos from the proposal.

"I'm keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...Always," Gates wrote.

Gates, 27, and Gottschalk, 29, met and began a romance on season four of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2017.

Marriage has been in the cards for a while for the couple. This past January, Gates appeared on fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast and was asked why she and Gottschalk were not married.

"I think that's coming soon," Gates said. "We're going to the temple this Friday to have interfaith like, counseling [about] family, engagement, and children."