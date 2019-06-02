Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 2:27 PM

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk, Instagram

Instagram / Adam Gottschalk

It's another Bachelor Nation success story: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are engaged!

The two announced their engagement on Sunday on Instagram. He proposed to her on May 31.

Both Gates and Gottschalk posted about the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos from the proposal.

"I'm keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...Always," Gates wrote. 

Gates, 27, and Gottschalk, 29, met and began a romance on season four of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2017. 

Marriage has been in the cards for a while for the couple. This past January, Gates appeared on fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast and was asked why she and Gottschalk were not married.

"I think that's coming soon," Gates said. "We're going to the temple this Friday to have interfaith like, counseling [about] family, engagement, and children."

Watch

The Bachelor Stars Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Welcome 1st Child

Gates is Christian and Gottschalk is Jewish. She said on the podcast that the counseling would help them figure out how to raise their children, as well as what their wedding would look like.

On the podcast, Gates also spoke candidly about the pair's relationship and X-rated antics while filming Bachelor in Paradise.

"When I was on [the show], he would take me into the ocean and say some dirty s--t to me," she said. "We get into the Fantasy Suite and he did the damn thing. That's when I was pretty damn sure."

See photos of the couple's cutest photos together:

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

"Radam"

Adam posted this cute pic on Instagram back in September and mentioned that he liked the sound of their couple name. "Radam kinda has a good ring to it," he captioned the photo. 

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

#TBT

Adam shared this throwback photo with Raven from this summer when they were filming Bachelor in Paradise. "She poured her heart out, and I had it on the rocks #tbt," he wrote alongside the pic.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

PDA Cuties

How cute are these pics Raven posted to Instagram?

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Cheeky!

Raven shared this pic with her followers from the Dominican Republic. She captioned the pic, "This was right after @adam_gottschalk told me he was lucky to have me... then we went & danced all night."

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Meeting More of the Family

After meeting Raven's parents during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, Adam met more of her relatives in September. "Adam's meeting the family one little cousin at a time!" Raven shared alongside this sweet pic on Instagram.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Matching Duo

Raven and Adam sported matching hats while at Malibu Wine Safaris together.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Don't Rain on Their Parade

Raven shared this pic of her and Adam in his hometown of Dallas. "The rain didn't stop us from having fun," she wrote.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

"My Ride or Die"

The duo took a selfie while together in San Francisco. "My ride or die," she captioned the pic.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Seriously Sweet

During Raven's first time in San Francisco, Adam rented a motorcycle and took her sightseeing!

Congrats to the happy couple!

TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

