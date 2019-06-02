Amy Schumer Cuddles Her Baby Boy as She Celebrates Her "Best Birthday Ever"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 11:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Amy Schumercelebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday and it was her best birthday ever, for a great reason.

The comedienne and actress had received her most precious gift a month earlier; she and husband Chris Fischer's welcomed their first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5.

"Today was the best birthday ever!" Schumer wrote on Instagram on Saturday night, alongside a random photo of people at a party that she found on the Internet. "I'm not in this picture and I don't know these people but it was such a nice birthday."

She later posted a sweet photo of her cuddling her sleeping baby boy in bed while having a snack.

"This s--t is [bananas]," she wrote.

Watch

Amy Schumer Welcomes Baby Boy

On Sunday morning, she shared on her Instagram Story a selfie showing her lying next to her napping child and husband.

"I recommend this," she wrote.

See Schumer's photos and other pics of her sweetest mommy moments:

Amy Schumer, Son, Baby, Gene Attell Fischer

Instagram / Amy Schumer

Birthday Cuddles

The star enjoys some snuggles with her baby boy on her 38th birthday.

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Gene Attell Fischer

Instagram / Amy Schumer

Family Nap Time

"I recommend this," Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story.

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Son, Baby, Gene Attell Fischer

Instagram / Amy Schumer

Baby's First Bath

The actress and husband Chris Fischer give their son Gene, almost three weeks old, his first bath.

Article continues below

Amy Schumer, Breast Pump

Instagram / Amy Schumer

No F's Given

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside this pumping photo, hours after she was criticized for doing a comedy show, two weeks after her son Gene was born.

Amy Schumer, Breast Pump, Instagram

Instagram / Amy Schumer

Pump It Up

"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she captioned this Instagram photo, posted two weeks after the birth of her son.

Amy Schumer, Son, Baby, Gene Attell Fischer

Instagram / Amy Schumer

Keeping It Real on Mother's Day

Schumer shows the not-so-glamourous part of giving birth (difficulty going to the toilet, for one) as everyone coos over her newborn in the hospital, in this photo posted on Mother's Day 2019. Many moms, including celebs such as Jenna Fischer and Snooki, praised the star for keeping it real.

Article continues below

Amy Schumer, Son, Baby, Gene Attell Fischer

Instagram / Amy Schumer

All Worth It

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," Schumer wrote alongside this photo. "Women are the s--t. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula."

"I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks," she said. "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone...All my friends. Friends I've had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to "keep going" or telling me "it will be worth it". Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper."

Amy Schumer, Son, Baby, Gene Attell Fischer

Instagram / Amy Schumer

First Mommy-Son Selfie

"New kid, who dis?" Schumer wrote.

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Instagram

Baby's First Photo

Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, 2019. A day later, she shared this touching photo of the two with their "royal baby," who was born hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their own first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Babies , Top Stories , Birthdays , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Andy Cohen, Baby, Son, Benjamin Allen Cohen

Andy Cohen Celebrates His First Birthday as a Dad With Baby Benjamin

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Celebrates LGBT Pride at Wango Tango: "We Need to Stand Together"

Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at Tina Knowles' Gala

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Defends Meghan Markle and Calls Her a Victim of Racism

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

It's Andy Cohen's Birthday and We're Celebrating With Precious Photos of Him & Baby Benjamin

Jennifer Lopez, On the 6, album cover

Inside the Birth of Jennifer Lopez, the Pop Star, 20 Years After Her Debut Album Proved Everyone Wrong

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Secret Heartbreak, Unbreakable Bonds and Bombed Auditions: 30 Secrets You Might Not Know About Dead Poets Society

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.