Taylor Swift Celebrates LGBT Pride at Wango Tango: "We Need to Stand Together"

by Corinne Heller & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 10:50 AM

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift got political and reaffirmed her support for the LGBT community onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango show on Saturday, the start of Pride Month.

Wearing a pastel rainbow-colored outfit, the pop star told the crowd, "A lot of my songs are about love and I just feel like who you love, how you identity, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life and to have the same exact rights as everybody else."

The event took place a day after she shared a public letter to a Republican senator, asking him to support the Equality Act and saying she personally rejects President Donald Trump's "stance" about it. It marked a rare political moment for the singer, who was criticized for not publicly supporting or opposing a candidate in the 2016 election.

"I started this petition and you can find the link on my Instagram," Swift said at Wango Tango. "It's for the Equality Act, which basically just says that we want to send a message to our government that we believe that everybody should be treated fairly and equally. If you sign it, it would really mean a lot to me because I think we need to stick up for each other. We need to stand together. Don't you?"

During her set, Swift performed her new hit single "ME!" with Brendon Urie, as well several of her past popular songs, such as "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "Love Story" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

The Jonas Brothers, who recently reunited as a band and are preparing to tour, also performed at the show, their first Wango Tango event in more than a decade. John Stamos introduced them, wearing a band T-shirt and joking that he was the unofficial fourth member, Uncle Jonas. The group opened their set with "Burnin' Up."

"It's been 11 years since we last performed on the Wango Tango stage. Thanks for being patient with us," Joe Jonas told the crowd. "We are stronger together. We are stronger for it."

Spotted in the crowd: Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas.

Other performers included Halsey, Yungblud5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke, and Tyga.

Celebs spotted at the VIP lounge at the show included The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and fiancé Cassie Randolph, plus former co-star-turned Bachelorette Hannah B.—who hugged and chatted with the couple, Bachelor in Paradise engaged pair Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, singer Jordin SparksCandace Cameron Bure and her family, and The Bachelorette's Dean Unglert and Wells Adams—who was accompanied by girlfriend and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

The show was sponsored by thee JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers and took place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

The two perform their hit "ME!"

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, The Jonas Brothers

Getty Images

Jonas Brothers

Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform their first Wango Tango show in 11 years.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, John Stamos, Candace Cameron-Bure

Getty Images

John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure

Uncle Jesse and DJ are all smiles

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Ryan Seacrest, Jordin Sparks

Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest and Jordin Sparks

It's an American Idol reunion!

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Halsey

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Halsey

The singer takes the stage.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Luke Hemmings, 5 Seconds of Summer

Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer

Luke Hemmings takes the stage.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Ally Brooke, Tyga

Getty Images

Ally Brooke and Tyga

The two perform onstage.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Jana Kramer

Getty Images

Jana Kramer

The actress showcases a striped look.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Hannah B.

Getty Images

Hannah B.

The Bachelorette star shimmers in lilac.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Getty Images

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor couple are all smiles.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango show will air on Freeform on June 7.

