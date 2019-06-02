Taylor Swift Celebrates LGBT Pride at Wango Tango: "We Need to Stand Together"

Taylor Swift got political and reaffirmed her support for the LGBT community onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango show on Saturday, the start of Pride Month.

Wearing a pastel rainbow-colored outfit, the pop star told the crowd, "A lot of my songs are about love and I just feel like who you love, how you identity, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life and to have the same exact rights as everybody else."

The event took place a day after she shared a public letter to a Republican senator, asking him to support the Equality Act and saying she personally rejects President Donald Trump's "stance" about it. It marked a rare political moment for the singer, who was criticized for not publicly supporting or opposing a candidate in the 2016 election.

"I started this petition and you can find the link on my Instagram," Swift said at Wango Tango. "It's for the Equality Act, which basically just says that we want to send a message to our government that we believe that everybody should be treated fairly and equally. If you sign it, it would really mean a lot to me because I think we need to stick up for each other. We need to stand together. Don't you?"

During her set, Swift performed her new hit single "ME!" with Brendon Urie, as well several of her past popular songs, such as "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "Love Story" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."