Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at Tina Knowles' Gala

The Lion King? More like the Lion Queen!

On Saturday, Beyoncé and 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter attended family matriarch Tina Knowles's annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California. This year's theme was "A Journey to the Pride Lands," inspired by Disney's upcoming CGI-live action The Lion King reboot, in which the pop star provides the voice of Nala.

At the event, Beyoncé wore a custom-made glittering, feathery golden catsuit featuring an image of a lion across the bodice, and matching cape, designed by Georges Hobeika. Blue Ivy wore a billowing, yellow patterned asymmetrical dress and matching headpiece. Beyoncé posted several photos of the two, as well as a video of her daughter lip-syncing "Circle of Life" on the ride over.