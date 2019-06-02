Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at Tina Knowles' Gala

Instagram / Beyonce
The Lion King? More like the Lion Queen!
On Saturday, Beyoncé and 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter attended family matriarch Tina Knowles's annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California. This year's theme was "A Journey to the Pride Lands," inspired by Disney's upcoming CGI-live action The Lion King reboot, in which the pop star provides the voice of Nala.
At the event, Beyoncé wore a glittering, feathery golden catsuit featuring an image of a lion across the bodice, and matching cape. Blue Ivy wore a billowing, yellow patterned asymmetrical dress and matching headpiece. Beyoncé posted several photos of the two, as well as a video of her daughter lip-syncing "Circle of Life" on the ride over.
Instagram / Beyonce
Beyoncé
Instagram / Beyonce
Blue Ivy Carter
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's little girl is all smiles.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams
The Destiny's Child stars reunite on the red carpet (and later joined Beyoncé).
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Michelle Williams
The singer turns heads with a stunning look.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Chloe x Halle
The R&B duo showcases glamorous looks.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson
Beyoncé's mom appears with her husband.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland
The singer showcases a daring look.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Star Jones
The TV personality is feeling blue.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Hats off to the comedienne and actress for this look.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
The Get Out actor strikes a regal pose.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Holly Robinson Peete
The actress makes a splash.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey
The talk show host appears with his wife.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Marsai Martin
The black-ish actress is red hot.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry presents...this look.
The Lion King reboot is set for release on July 19.