Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and "20,000 Teenagers" Live It Up at Ariana Grande Concert

Ariana Grande had more than a few famous faces in the crowd at her concert in Miami on Friday night.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez took their respective daughters Natasha, Ella and Emme to see the "7 Rings" artist at AmericanAirlines Arena and looked like they had the absolute time of their lives.

A-Rod posted about the concert on his Instagram Story and shared videos of J.Lo and the girls dancing as well as Grande meeting all the women.

He captioned one video, "On fire a @arianagrande concert." It looked as if the family was standing behind a sound booth while also enthusiastically dancing along to the music.

In another video, the former Yankees star shows his 14-year-old singing along to Grande and wrote, "Natasha on fire here!!"

He added at the bottom of that video, "20,000 teenagers + Jen and I in building."