Priyanka Chopra Denies Report Saying She Visited Meghan Markle and Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra wants you to know that no, she did not visit Meghan Markle to meet her and Prince Harry's newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor while she was in England recently.

The news amid months of rumors of a feud between the 36-year-old actress and the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who have been friends for years.

On Thursday, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas were photographed together in London and The Sun reported that day that the two visited Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage home at Windsor Castle, located 25 miles away, and even gave Archie gifts from jeweler Tiffany & Co.

"While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work," Priyanka tweeted.