Demi Lovato Is the Cutest Christina Aguilera Fangirl at Las Vegas Show

Demi Lovato may be the cutest Christina Aguilera superfan ever.

The 26-year-old, who has kept out of the spotlight for almost a year amid her addiction recovery efforts, was all smiles on Friday night as she cheered, danced, sang along and wept with joy with a group of friends at the Christina Aguilera - The Xperience residency show at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.

After the concert, Lovato got to hang out with her idol, who she has worked with before. She posted a selfie of the two backstage.

"The f--king queen herself," Lovato wrote. "A PERFECT, perfect show.. couldn't believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty."