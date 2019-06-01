Still Standing After All This Time: How Elton John Survived Sudden Fame, Crippling Addiction and Multiple Suicide Attempts

"I blamed a lot of my lack of self-esteem on him, my problems with weight, my glasses - all these things which are so rooted in your childhood and never go away," he told the Daily Mirror in 2011. "I always wanted my dad to hug me and tell me he loved me. He didn't but he loved me in his own way."

Despite an opportunity for the Dwight family to live as one when little Reggie was six years old and Stanley had been stationed long-term at the Headquarters Signals Group at RAF Medmenham in Marlow, Buckinghamsire, the gulf between Sheila and her husband had grown too wide during their time apart. The fighting was terrible, and took its toll on their son.

"I suppose my mum and dad must have been in love once, but there wasn't much sign they ever had been by the time I came along," Elton wrote in The Guardian in May. "They gave every impression of hating each other. My dad was strict and remote and had a terrible temper; my mum was argumentative and prone to dark moods. When they were together, all I can remember are icy silences or screaming rows. The rows were usually about me, how I was being brought up.

"I really value the fact that they stayed together for me when they were unhappy with each other, although I hated it," he told Variety in early May, relying on the wisdom that only highsight and age can offer. "I'm glad they found love in other marriages. I've come to understand—as you get older, you under the circumstances they went through. And I'm not angry or bitter about that whatsoever, but they did leave a scar. And that scar takes a long time to heal. And maybe it will never heal totally."

By the time he was 14, they'd split, with Sheila and her son moving back in with her mother. They'd both remarry, Sheila to a local painter name Fred Farebrother (whom his stepson would come to affectionately call Derf, his name in reverse) and Stanley to Edna, a former lab assistant who quickly gave him four sons.