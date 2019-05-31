George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Now Robert Pattinson: See Batman's Evolution On the Big Screen

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/E! Illustration
Robert Pattinson is saying goodbye to the small town of Forks, Washington and hello to the big city of Gotham.
The Twilight star has officially been named as the man who will play Batman in the upcoming film The Batman, set to be directed by Matt Reeves. According to The Hollywood Reporter he beat out stars Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the highly-sought after job.
By landing this role, Robert is joining an elite group of men who have played the caped crusader. Over the years, stars like Michael Keatonand George Clooney have tested out the iconic black suit, with Ben Affleckbeing the last star to drive the Batmobile.
However, not everyone is able to do the character justice. In February, Affleck said he was ready to pass on the torch. "I couldn't crack it... I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people, so I'm excited," he explained.
It's safe to say Pattinson is following in the footsteps of some major stars. But, no pressure!
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Christian Bale
Bale took the character to new heights with a darker, edgier interpretation of the well-known superhero. It's safe to say that he brought Bruce Wayne into the modern era.
Robert Isenberg/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
George Clooney
Who could forget the 1997 film Batman & Robin? Well, George certainly can't and likely wishes he could. In 2019, the star confessed he "wasn't good" in the role, which led him to tell Ben Affleck, "Don't do it."
Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ben Affleck
Even after being warned by George Clooney, the actor didn't realize the immense pressure that came with playing Bruce Wayne. But after starring in three movies as the superhero, Affleck said he realized, "I couldn't crack it."
Snap/Shutterstock
Michael Keaton
While some debate who the O.G. Batman is, others point to Keaton as the clear winner. He, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer and other stars, like Jack Nicholson, are seen as the stars who shaped Batman into the comic character fans know and love.
Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Val Kilmer
Before Clooney took over the role of Batman, Kilmer was known as the caped crusader in Batman Forever, alongside stars Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman.
20th Century Fox/Greenway/Kobal/Shutterstock
Adam West
The star made history as one of the first stars to play Batman on both television and film.
Fox Network
David Mazouz
Gotham fans will recognize the 18-year-old as a young Bruce Wayne, who has truly done an outstanding job in telling the superhero's origin story.
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will Arnett
Technically the comedian never donned the iconic black suit, but the Lego Movie wouldn't have been the same without the vocal talents of the star.