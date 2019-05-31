Lady Gaga Maintains Poker Face After Nearly Falling During Performance

Lady Gagais proving her prowess as a performer.

The singer maintained her "Poker Face" during a recent performance in Las Vegas, where the 33-year-old singer nearly fell from a raised platform. In video captured by fans, the singer is seen dressed in a silver, futuristic-looking ensemble. The actress sits atop an apparatus that resembled a robot while singing "Judas." However, as she reached for the hand of her backup dancer, Lady Gaga perilously slid down, before making a rough landing in the arms of the two males. Phew!

Fans commented on the video to express their sweet relief over her safety, especially considering her previous hip injuries. One user commented, "Thanks to the dancers who had her back (and hip!)"

Other fans, however, took to the comments section to speculate about the cause of the fall. It seems that some conspiracy theorists think that "Judas" is to blame for the singer's near accident.