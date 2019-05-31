The Magicians' Stella Maeve and Benjamin Wadsworth Are Engaged—See Her Ring

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 31, 2019 4:06 PM
Congratulations are in order for two beloved Syfy actors.
The Magicians star Stella Maeve is engaged to Deadly Class actor Benjamin Wadsworth.
"May 10th, this happened," Stella shared on Instagram when flashing her new piece of bling. "My love, life, wife!"
As soon as the news was revealed, family, friends and followers couldn't help but congratulate the couple on their happy news. At the same time, one user couldn't help but address the fact that Benjamin is only 19 years old.
Don't worry, the actor has something to say about that. "Yeah but my dog, you don't know me," Benjamin wrote in the comments section. "You don't know my relationship. I'm loving a great life. Now I get to live it forever with my beautiful fiancée."
The Hollywood stars first met at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2018. And according to Benjamin, sparks flew almost immediately.
"I was waiting to go on to do the [Deadly Class] panel and my manager was talking to her and said, 'Ben, come over here and meet Stella' and then it was up from there," Benjamin previously recalled to Page Six. "She kept making eye contact with me too so I decided to go over and talk. She's rolling her eyes at me right now."
Perhaps some fans got a sense that something special was going to be announced.
Earlier this month, Benjamin took to Instagram and gushed about the leading lady in his life.
"I love her so much," he wrote. "She's so beautiful and full of energy. I'll never get tired of you @StellaMaeve. I'm crazy about you."
Stella would later comment, "You're the love of my lifetime. Truly." Awe!
Here's to many more years of happiness!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?