Rainbow Fashion to Show Your Pride in Style

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 3:30 AM
As you (hopefully) already know, June is Pride Month. And we're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long. Yesterday we covered Pride Accessories for Parades and Beyond.
Today is all about spectacular rainbow fashion. Some of these looks are truly pride-based, others are more low-key or—on the flip side—totally high fashion (aka splurge-worthy). Either way, everything on our list below is cheerful, playful and fun. So get over the June gloom and add a lot of color to your wardrobe!
The chevron design continues on to the back of this jean vest, making it both trendy and classic.
OK, we know this one is a mega-splurge, but how fabulous is this bag?!
This dress is perfect for the beach and beyond. The tie straps are adjustable and this dress comes in sizes XXS-3X.
This breezy and bright ruana goes with anything: jeans and tee, leggings, a bodycon dress—you name it.
A retro-cool looking and low-key way to rock your pride.
This cheery dress is a great option for date nights or a daytime summer wedding.
This sporty romper is part of Express' Love Unites collection, which benefits GLAAD.
Pair this with a pair of flared jeans and call it a day. Also a part of Express' Love Unites collection.
Not only is this swimsuit adorable, it contains fabric made from about seven water bottles. Feel-good fashion!
Technically this is a kids' bag, but we know you could rock it.
This dress makes us smile—let it brighten your day too!
