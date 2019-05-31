Kit Harington "Felt Lost" After Game of Thrones Ended

After starring on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, Kit Harington said goodbye to Jon Snow. Now, the 32-year-old actor is forced to navigate life after the HBO hit.

However, this transition hasn't been easy.

"He has felt lost since the show ended," a source told E! News. "It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair. Figuring out who he is and what is next has really gotten to him….[He] really didn't know how to cope with the sadness and uncertainty. The show was everything to him."

On Wednesday, reports spread that Harington has been staying at a wellness retreat in Connecticut for about a month. His rep told E! News Harington had opted to use the break in his schedule to work on some "personal issues."

"He checked into a wellness retreat to hit the reset button and figure out how to deal with some of his feelings….He wanted to feel better and take control….He just needed to go away and deal with things in a peaceful and private place," the source said.