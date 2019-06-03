Pride Accessories for Parades and Beyond

June is officially here, friends—which means not only is it Gemini season, it's also Pride Month! And to honor the historical significance of the 1969 Stonewall riots in NYC, members of the LGBTQIA (A is for allies too!) community will join together for extravagant Pride Parades all around the world.

Obviously you want to fashionably join in on the fun, and we've got you covered! From fun trinkets at Amazon and Target, to celebrity campaigns like Laverne Cox's "Stay True Stay You" collection at H&M, we're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long.

First up: accessories! Check out our faves for the parade or every day below!

Pride Backpack

This carryall features transparent panel under the ranbow arch, making it easy to find what you need.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Target

Tipsey Elves Over The Rainbow Fanny Pack

This fanny pack come with a drink holder and tutu—both are detchable—to keep you hands-free at the parade.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Amazon

Rainbow Disney Mouse Ears Headband

Let your pride go to your head at parades and any Disney park.

SHOP NOW: $25 at shopDisney

UA Pride Sackpack

Not only does this back look cool, Under Armour supports Athlete Ally, a nonprofit focused on making athletic communities more inclusive and helping athletes to advocate for LGBTQ equality.

SHOP NOW: $28 at Under Armour

MeUndies Pride Ankle Socks 3-Pack

Part of the MeUndies x Griz limited edition Pride collection, these playful socks are ethically sourced.

SHOP NOW: $36 $33 at MeUndies

Dylan's Candy Bar 2019 Pride Candy Collection

Who hasn't needed a sugar rush during a weekend full of parties? There's plenty to share with your friends!

SHOP NOW: $26 at Nordstrom

 

Fjällräven Mini Kånken Rainbow Backpack

This water-resistant backpack fits most 13-inch laptops, so you can show your pride every day. Bonus: The foam insert for cushioning is removable and can be used as an on-the-go seat pad.

SHOP NOW: $70 at Nordstrom

Harry's Shave With Pride Set

The limited-edition shaving kit comes in a box designed by Spanish artist José Antonio Roda. The set was created to celebrate Pride, and Harry's donates 100% of profits made from its sale to The Trevor Project.

SHOP NOW: $25 at Target

