Gia Giudice and Dolores Catania's Son Frank Jr. Just Became Bravo's Prom King and Queen

Instagram
And the award for cutest prom couple goes to…
Real Housewives of New Jersey fans woke up to a great surprise when they discovered Teresa Giudice's daughter brought a very special date to prom.
As it turns out, Gia Giudice decided to enjoy the final dance of the school year with Frank Catania Jr.
"And that's a wrap," the high school student wrote on Instagram when posing with Dolores Catania's son.
From the looks of Instagram, it appears Teresa hosted dozens of high school students and their parents at her New Jersey home before the dance begun. Guests including Melissa Gorga were able to enjoy food from Palermo's Bakery and pose in front of a prom display by The Balloon Boss.
And for fans at home, they were able to watch Teresa live her best life on Instagram Stories as her daughter experienced a special chapter in her high school journey.
"Got it all ready for my baby. Let's go check out everybody at the prom. Let's go see where everyone is…." Teresa shared on Instagram Stories. "You girls look beautiful."
She later added, "It's Frankie. That's my daughter's prom date. Look how handsome he is."
The lucky students later enjoyed a party bus to the dance. And when they returned to Teresa's house to be picked up by their parents, the Bravo star had pizza and snacks ready to be enjoyed.
"If you guys want, you can lay on the piano," Teresa shared during photo time. "Does anyone want to lay on the piano?" She's not an average mom—she's a cool mom, okay?
For those who love seeing famous kids attending prom, you're going to love our gallery below.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)