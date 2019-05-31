Zendaya Takes You Inside Her Outdoor Oasis in Vogue's 73 Questions

Welcome to Zendaya's home!

The 22-year-old actress gave fans a tour of her California pad's outdoor oasis on Friday in a new episode of Vogue's 73 Questions.

Throughout the episode, viewers see the former Disney star pick citrus from her trees, sit by her picturesque pool and play with her darling dog Noon.

Granted, The Greatest Showman star doesn't have a lot of free time these days. She's currently working on her show Euphoria—which she describes as the "most exciting, exhausting but fulfilling" thing she's ever done—and her new movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the film, Zendaya plays Michelle Jones (a.k.a. MJ). When asked about the qualities she shares with her character, Zendaya says MJ is "a little bit of a loner and kind of like an introvert. So, that's me."

Zendaya also describes herself as "shy" and a "little bit of a control freak" during the interview.