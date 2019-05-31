How Naomi Watts Prepared to Play Gretchen Carlson in The Loudest Voice

Naomi Watts took on quite the challenge playing Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's The Loudest Voice.

Watts is on the cover of the new emmy magazine, and in a new interview, she talks about taking on the role of the former Fox News anchor who publicly accused Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

The Loudest Voice, which debuts June 30, is a miniseries chronicling the rise of Roger Ailes (played by Russell Crowe) and his fall triggered by Carlson's accusations, followed by many more accusations. It's based on the book The Loudest Voice in the Room by Gabriel Sherman.

Watts says she not only had to capture the strength that it took for Carlson to go up against a giant like Ailes, but she first had to get the voice right, since Carlson is from Minnesota and Watts is English.