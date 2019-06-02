It's Sex Therapists and Mysterious Phone Calls on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Impasses, sex therapists and canceled trip—oh my! The couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? were all over the place in episode six of the hit TLC reality series.



For Nicole and Azan, who have yet to actually appear on camera together this season, what was supposed to be a reunion trip…never happened. As Nicole prepared to leave for Grenada with daughter May, she received a phone call that for once wasn't on speaker phone. What happened? Nicole didn't say at first. Her mother, Robbalee, arrived only to find Nicole had disappeared. The trip? Canceled.



What happened? Nicole said Azan didn't want to spill any details on camera, and she herself shied away from discussing much in front of them, opting to speak to a producer with the hot mic picking up their conversation. Azan had a "family emergency" but didn't want to say anymore for fear it would make him look bad. All this the day before they were supposed to reunite. Robbalee said Azan is just a scammer, but even after the canceled trip, Nicole won't hear it. Nicole said she's not worried about the trip being canceled, just disappointed.