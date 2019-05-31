Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Hilarious Text Jimmy Kimmel Sent His Wife When Their Plane Lost a Tire

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 31, 2019 6:28 AM
YouTube
Jimmy Kimmelwas just trying to lighten the mood.
A birthday getaway is usually memorable, but Jennifer Aniston's latest girls trip for her 50th year was unforgettable for scarier reason. As the Murder Mystery star recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, her gal pals, including Courteney Cox and Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, surprised her with a trip to Mexico.
However, things did not go according to plan when the ladies heard an "explosion" while taking off. While they were concerned about the sound, the famous passengers thought because they were still flying without any apparent problem, it was not an issue. Fast forward two hours into the flight, a flight attendant told Aniston the pilots wanted to speak with her.
Aniston, who admitted to a "real fear of flying," told one her friend to speak to them instead and they told her they had actually turned around and headed back to California because some debris was found on the runway, thought to be from their plane. In February, an FAA spokesperson confirmed to E! News they ultimately landed at Ontario International Airport.
"Everybody starts texting all of a sudden their spouses and their children and I'm like, 'What's going on?'" she said on the show.
McNearney was of course texting the late-night host to express her love to him and their children should anything happen. Fortunately for fans watching, Aniston shared the "loving response" McNearney received from Kimmel.
"I just signed up for Tinder but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what's what," he wrote to her and included his "profile picture"—a shirtless selfie with a backward cap.
According to Kimmel, "I was trying to lighten the mood."
See the selfie for yourself in the clip above!
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Tells Elizabeth "Don't Terrorize Me With Your Pregnancy"
Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed
Natalie Halcro Laughs About Her Basketball-Playing First Boyfriend With the Relatively Nat & Liv Cast
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?