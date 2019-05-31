Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Hilarious Text Jimmy Kimmel Sent His Wife When Their Plane Lost a Tire

Jimmy Kimmelwas just trying to lighten the mood.

A birthday getaway is usually memorable, but Jennifer Aniston's latest girls trip for her 50th year was unforgettable for scarier reason. As the Murder Mystery star recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, her gal pals, including Courteney Cox and Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, surprised her with a trip to Mexico.

However, things did not go according to plan when the ladies heard an "explosion" while taking off. While they were concerned about the sound, the famous passengers thought because they were still flying without any apparent problem, it was not an issue. Fast forward two hours into the flight, a flight attendant told Aniston the pilots wanted to speak with her.