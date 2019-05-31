Adam Sandler Reveals How He Got Maroon 5 to Perform at His Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

Shutterstock, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 31, 2019 6:09 AM
Shutterstock, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adam Sandler isn't just a regular dad…he's a cool dad. After all, how many parents can say they got Maroon 5 to perform at their child's bat mitzvah?
The 52-year-old comedic actor revealed how he pulled off the epic feat on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Sandler knew he wanted to do something special for his daughter's big day. So, he texted Adam Levine and asked him if he'd be willing to sing a few songs.
"I don't know why I did it," The Waterboy star said. "Then you see the dot dot dot. Immediately, I'm like, 'Oh, he got it. He's about to say something.'"
The singer was happy to oblige and even asked Sandler if he had any song requests. He also ended up bringing Maroon 5's lead guitarist James Valentine for the bat mitzvah, which took place last weekend.
"They played three great songs," Sandler said. "It was the coolest thing, man."
Needless to say, Sandler's daughter was totally stoked when she saw the musicians take the stage.
"Oh, she hugged me so much—my Sadie," he recalled.
As cool as Sandler's gift was, he joked that Jennifer Aniston's present was the one to take the cake.
"She had stuff going on. So, she sent a gift—one of the best gifts Sadie received…$1.8 million," he quipped. "We couldn't believe it, and Sadie blew it."
Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Tells Elizabeth "Don't Terrorize Me With Your Pregnancy"
Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed
Natalie Halcro Laughs About Her Basketball-Playing First Boyfriend With the Relatively Nat & Liv Cast
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?