Katy Perry Compares Orlando Bloom's Proposal to Kanye West's Level of Romantic

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., May. 31, 2019 6:08 AM

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

It was like something out of a fairytale. Or, better yet, off of Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed.

On Valentine's Day, Orlando Bloom popped the question to love Katy Perry with an extravagant, romantic proposal. And today, during an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kempthe "Never Really Over" singer recalled the surprising night she said "yes."

"I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant because, when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta," she said. "So, I get there and, I mean, he's like clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, ‘Ah s--t, something is going down!'" 

She only became more skeptical when the actor started breathing heavily and let her order basically everything on the menu, Perry joked. After their meal, they boarded a helicopter—of course—and "he asked me to marry him," she gushed. "We landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen."

Watch

Katy Perry's Engagement Ring: Get All the Details

To Perry, the proposal was straight out of Kanye West's book of romance. "It's like when Kanye does that for Kim, you're like, ‘Oh my God!'" she explained. "And I was like, ‘OH MY GOD!'" (Remember when the rapper had Kenny G. perform for his wife in a room filled with single stem roses?) 

"He's great," Perry raved of her fiancé. "I love him very much."

The American Idol judge first announced their engagement on Instagram, showing off her flower-showed ring, estimated to be worth $5 million. "Full bloom," she captured the shot. 

At the time, a source told E! News that proposal was a complete surprise. "They have discussed getting engaged but Katy did not think it was going to happen so soon," said the source. "There were tears of happiness from Katy and she had a huge smile on her face the entire night."

As she later gushed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "He did so well!"

Cheers to a lifetime of happiness!

