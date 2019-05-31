Watch Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and More NBA Stars Read Mean Tweets

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 31, 2019 4:56 AM
The 2019 NBA Finals are in full swing.
Fans cheered for their favorite teams all season long, but it was the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors that made it to end.
While there's always a little trash-talking off the court, some fans take these rivalries to a whole new level. Jimmy Kimmel proved this to be true by having a few players and owners read hateful social media posts about themselves for Thursday's segment of "Mean Tweets."
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host recruited some big NBA names, too, including Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, Ben Simmons, Chris Bosh, Bradley Beal, Dirk Nowitzki and Joel Embiid. Steve Ballmer, Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Karl Anthony-Towns, Danny Green, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez also experienced the social media shade.
"Charles Barkley is so fat, he puts his belt on with a boomerang," the retired pro read. "That's not funny at all."
Some sports stars laughed off the tweets. After reading a tweet that read "Ben Simmons looks like he's holding in a fart every time he passes the ball," the Philadelphia 76ers player joked, "Maybe I am."
Others, however, weren't afraid to clap back.
"I can't listen to Joel [Embiid] interviews..2 seconds in I wanna crazy glue my ears shut…." the player read, later adding: "Well, let me know when you're able to speak four languages dumbass."
Watch the video to hear all the mean tweets.
