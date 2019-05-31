Kit Harington Spotted in Connecticut After Checking Into Treatment Center

TheImageDirect
There's nothing better for your health than a bit of fresh air.
Kit Harington must be a follower of that principle because he was seen taking a stroll through a small town in Connecticut, not too far from the wellness center that he is currently staying at. For the lively stroll through the city, the actor wore a pair of grey pants, a black t-shirt and a flat hat that shielded the star's eyes from the sun.
His retreat from Hollywood's sometimes harsh spotlight seems to be doing the star some good. He looked to be happy and healthy, despite reports that the star was dealing with feelings of grief and sadness over the end of Game of Thrones. An alleged friend of the 32-year-old told Page Six, "The end of GoT really hit Kit hard...he realized 'this is it—this is the end,' it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?"
It is no secret that the star struggled to cope with the end of the show that spanned almost nine years. Kit previously said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that he felt a sense of "grief" in saying goodbye to GoT. "It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that,'" Harington explained. "But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it."
Luckily, he has the support of his wife Rose Leslie, as well as the professionals at Privée Swiss, who, according to Page Six, are helping Kit with "psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions." And it seems to be working!
An eyewitness who has seen the celeb around town told E! News that he "seemed relaxed, just like a normal guy but was very friendly and nice." She added, "He mostly kept to himself but talked to a few of the staffers who were fans of the show. He asked them if they were going to watch the finale later that night. He told them he was in town for a 'short holiday' but didn't elaborate."