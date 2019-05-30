RuPaul's Drag Race Star Michelle Visage Advocates for Breast Implant Illness Awareness on Season Finale

Michelle Visage said "sashay away" to her breast implants for an important reason.

During the Season 11 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race, the 50-year-old media personality took a moment to advocate for breast implant illness awareness.

But first, RuPaul had the floor.

"My courageous friend decided to undergo explant surgery to have her breast implants removed; to help other women who may be suffering from breast implant illness," the drag icon said, as he dazzled in a neon-green gown and larger-than-life blonde wig. "She's sharing her story in an upcoming documentary."

Since this is Drag Race, RuPaul said goodbye to Visage's implants with a cheeky "In Memoriam" tribute. "Breast in Peace," the short video clip read. Of course, Ru couldn't resist throwing out a few more jokes before turning the spotlight to Michelle. "I promise from now on no more big boob jokes... Now, is there anything you want to get off your chest?"