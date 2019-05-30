RuPaul's Drag Race Star Michelle Visage Advocates for Breast Implant Illness Awareness on Season Finale

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images
Michelle Visage said "sashay away" to her breast implants for an important reason.
During the Season 11 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race, the 50-year-old media personality took a moment to advocate for breast implant illness awareness.
But first, RuPaul had the floor.
"My courageous friend decided to undergo explant surgery to have her breast implants removed; to help other women who may be suffering from breast implant illness," the drag icon said, as he dazzled in a neon-green gown and larger-than-life blonde wig. "She's sharing her story in an upcoming documentary."
Since this is Drag Race, RuPaul said goodbye to Visage's implants with a cheeky "In Memoriam" tribute. "Breast in Peace," the short video clip read. Of course, Ru couldn't resist throwing out a few more jokes before turning the spotlight to Michelle. "I promise from now on no more big boob jokes... Now, is there anything you want to get off your chest?"
The reality TV personality agreed that "laughter is healing, darling" before opening up about her surgery.
"If there are any women out there that want information, they can check out organizations like Healing Breast Implant Illness," she revealed, standing alongside her fellow Drag Race judges Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley.
"And just to let you know Ru, I will always be your breast Judy," she cheekily said. Adding, "Womp, womp (as she held her breasts). Love you."
Last month, the former Seduction member opened up about her breast implant removal and how having Hashimoto's disease led to that decision.
"I feel strong and healthy for the first time," she told People. "I feel like I am doing something to regain and reclaim my life and health. I want to be here for a long time to be with my children, my husband and to see my grandchildren."
She explained her decision even more, saying, "If you think about it, your immune system fights off invaders, and the biggest invaders in my body are two giant blobs of silicone. My autoimmune disease could be triggered by these invaders. So they needed to come out."
Boob implants or not, Visage will continue to "sissy that walk!"