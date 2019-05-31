The Bachelorette Surprises Jed With a Basketball Dream Date in Sneak Peek

The next episode takes the whole crew to Boston, where Jed and Hannah first visit the bar from Cheers before heading to play with the Celtics. They then head to Newport, Rhode Island, where 13 of the guys play a game of rugby that sends one of them to the hospital.

The synopsis also includes this intriguing portion:

"Later that night, two men go head-to-head and Hannah is caught in the middle. Who is telling the truth? Will she follow her heart or her head? As she heads into her next one-on-one date, still upset, her tall, handsome suitor provides the needed support and comfort. That night, they dance to the music of country star Jake Owen, who sings his hit song "Made For You," which leaves them to wonder if, indeed, they are a match. At an explosive cocktail party, two rivals take turns throwing each other under the bus, even as Hannah attempts to focus on her blossoming relationships. Will she keep both or will one make an early exit? The other men are left to wonder as Hannah walks out in frustration."

Consider us already waiting on our couch to watch that go down. Who wants to bet one of those guys is Luke P.?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.